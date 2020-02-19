Kingwood city officials increase police presence

After a summer of troubles with only one officer on duty. Kingwood city officials worked to find a solution to the problem with more police.

"We've had issues last summer that we haven't had in the past," said Mayor of Kingwood, Jean-Manuel Guillot. "We had a lot of people roaming the streets, break-ins at the ball fields, the pool, needles here, needles there."

The police department has two officers now, then a third officer starting in March. City officials hope to see the crime go down. Officials hope to get another officer in July and one more in 2021.

Officials say there has been in uptick in drug activity so with more patrolling, officials hope the problems will go away.

"We're going to need to add another police cruiser," Guillot said. "We have one that is getting paid off in August, so it would be nice to get another cruiser."

In the past, city officials tried to work out a plan with the West Virginia State Police for help but it did not work out.

"They only do that with towns that do not have a police force," Guillot said. "We're one of three towns in Preston county with a police force."

