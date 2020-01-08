Kingwood city staff work to eliminate rags and grease from sewer system

Officials with the sewer board noticed clogs within the Kingwood sewer system.

"We're trying to get it out of our system and businesses and homes we've been smoke testing over the years," said Sanitary Board supervisor Nicholas Wolfe.

With the number of residents in the area of Pine Ridge Nursing Home, officials say a lot of money was put into the new system to take care of the blockages.

"We actually put in a $38,000 system to take out all of the rags out of the system so it doesn't plug up our main lines," Wolfe said.

Officials say if grease and rags continue clogging the system, it could affect several homes in the area.

"It will plug up the system and it will start backing up into homes which is no good," Wolfe said.

Wolfe says the new system requires clean up twice a week. He says the issue was worse in the past but it still a problem.

"We're getting like 60 to 100 pounds of grease and rags a week," Wolfe said. "Where before, we were getting 200 pounds a week."

Wolfe says he hopes to eliminate the trouble in the future. Wolfe advises you to be cautious of what goes down your drain.

"Try not to put grease down your sinks, any rags or anything avoid putting them in the toilets," Wolfe said. "Mainly just toilet paper."

We reached out to Pine Ridge officials and they sent a statement saying they are aware the city of Kingwood has raised an issue. They are partnering with city officials to resolve it.