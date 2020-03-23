Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores announce senior and at-risk hours

Kroger Mid-Atlantic stores will dedicate the first hour of operation on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays to seniors and other at-risk customers beginning March 24.

According to a news release from Kroger, from 7-8 a.m., these customers can have first access to the store.

“We’re happy to offer this shopping window to our senior and at-risk customers to help alleviate their concerns about shopping during our regular hours at this time,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We ask all of our customers to respect this window of time that has been reserved for some of the more vulnerable groups.”

Kroger's Mid-Atlantic Division operates over 100 stores in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio.