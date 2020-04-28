Kroger announces new contactless payment option

Kroger Mid-Atlantic has launched a new contactless payment option for customers.

The option, known as Kroger Pay, went into effect on Monday, April 27, 2020.

According to a news release from Kroger, linked to a customer’s loyalty information, Kroger Pay eliminates the need for customers to use their credit or debit card and instead uses a QR code on the customer’s mobile device that can be scanned for payment.

The company says customers interested in using Kroger Pay should make sure they have the most recent version of the Kroger app downloaded, then look in the More Menu to see Kroger Pay as an option.

"Our stores are open, and we’re here for our customers and communities when they need us most," the company said. "The health and wellbeing of our associates, our customers and our communities is our top priority."