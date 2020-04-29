Kroger delivers over 8,700 pounds of ground beef to W.Va. food banks

Kroger Mid-Atlantic delivered 8,740 pounds of ground beef to two West Virginia food banks.

According to a news release from Kroger, Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank received 4,370 pounds of ground beef. Valued at $30,000, the donation comes when the food banks are seeing a dramatic increase in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The contribution follows more than $40,000 donation of food and funds to the same food banks.

“We’re finding ways to help our food bank partners keep the community fed and healthy,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The food banks have stepped up in every way possible and we believe it’s the grocery industry’s role to be there in this time of great need.”

“We’re seeing more people than ever who are without resources to put food on their tables,” said Cynthia Kirkhart, CEO and executive director of Facing Hunger Foodbank “Partners like Kroger who are committed to fighting hunger are helping us through this pandemic and we’re thankful for their extra effort.”

The company says since the start of the COVID-19 Pandemic, it has donated nearly $300,000 throughout the Mid-Atlantic Division to help ensure that families and children have access to food.