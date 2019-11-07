Morgantown Kroger locations to roll out home delivery service

All three of the Kroger locations in Morgantown will bring home delivery to all of its customers this month through its new Kroger Seamless Delivery platform.

According to a press release from the grocery store chain, 90 stores throughout Kroger's Mid Atlantic division will launch the delivery on Thursday. Additional stores offering the store will begin Nov. 14 and Nov. 21.

Kroger says that hey have partnered with Instacart to offer the delivery service, which customers can use for a $9.95 fee.

The Kroger mobile app can be download on the App store or on Google Play. The app allows customers to build shopping lists, take advantage of digital coupons, check fuel points and refill prescriptions.

Kroger will also be offering a no-fee promotion over the holidays for its Pickup service. From Nov. 1 – Jan. 1, there will be no fees for customers who use the Pickup online ordering service for their grocery shopping.

Pickup, formerly known as ClickList, offers customers the opportunity to shop online and pick up their groceries without ever having to enter the store, the press release says. The fee to use the service is typically $4.95, which is waived for a customer’s first three orders.

With Pickup, customers select a time to pick up their order with at least four hours’ notice, according to the press release. Orders must be picked up at one of the designated Pickup parking spaces, where a Kroger associate will help load items into the customer’s vehicle.

