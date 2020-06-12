Kroger stores to return to normal operating hours

Kroger stores in the mid-Atlantic region will return to normal hours of operation on Sunday, June 14.

That includes stores in West Virginia, Virginia and parts of Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio

Kroger adjusted its hours in mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kroger Mid-Atlantic said in news release that stores in the region will open at 6 a.m. each day and close at 10 p.m, 11 p.m. or midnight. Senior and high risk shopping hours will remain, but will be extended from 6-8 a.m. on Tuesday through Thursday each week.

Kroger says pharmacy hours will not change. The fuel centers will open at 6 a.m. and close at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m.

“The health, safety and well-being of our associates, customers and communities remains our top priority,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “The expanded hours will allow for more social distancing of our customers. We will still utilize the same stringent sanitation requirements throughout our locations and ask that customers continue to practice social distancing and wear masks while shopping.”

The company says it continues to take protective measures in stores.

Information about each store's hours can be found in the "related links" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).