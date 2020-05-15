Kroger to celebrate graduating associates

Kroger Mid-Atlantic has announced plans to celebrate all of its associates graduating from high school and college this weekend.

According to a news release from Kroger, the division has designated this weekend, May 16-17, as graduation weekend. More than 100 stores throughout the division will be helping associates celebrate the milestone in a number of different ways.

“Our graduating associates deserve to be celebrated and we’re happy that Kroger can be a part of helping associates celebrate their accomplishments,” said Allison McGee, corporate affairs manager for Kroger Mid-Atlantic. “We’re proud of their hard work in school and we’re excited to have Kroger Mid-Atlantic’s first-ever graduation weekend for associates.”

The company says in-store celebrations will include encouraging graduating associates to wear their caps and gowns during a shift, a cake or cupcakes for the store team personalized with the names of the graduates and displaying senior pictures on a sign at the entrance of the store.

Graduates will also be recognized during team huddles and in announcements over the in-store radio, according to the company.

“If you see an associate in a cap and gown this weekend, be sure to congratulate them on their achievement,” added McGee.