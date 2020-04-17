Kroger to start accepting SNAP benefits for pickup orders

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced stores will begin accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for pickup orders.

Stores will begin accepting SNAP benefits on Tuesday, April 21.

According to a press release from Kroger, the low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

EBT card customers will be able to complete their transaction via mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card, according to the company.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

“Kroger is excited to now have this SNAP/EBT payment option available for Pickup customers as we rapidly activate the feature in all our markets,” said Yael Cosset, Kroger’s chief technology and digital officer. “Through our ecommerce services, we remain committed to providing our customers with ways to save more time and maintain physical distancing.”

Kroger says they currently offer pickup at more than 2,000 stores across the country. They have taken several steps to support its higher volume of Pickup orders, such as hiring additional e-commerce associates, adding more pick-up slots and increasing customer communication.

The company says they've also has waived the Pickup fee for all orders, with no minimum purchase threshold required, to encourage more customers to use the low-contact service during the pandemic.