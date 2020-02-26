Lewis County leaders detail Blueprint Community plans

Lewis County leaders are learning how to improve the area.

There are several Blueprint Communities in our area including the Monticello neighborhood in Clarksburg, Kingwood and Parsons.

"It has been a learning experience not to be dedicated just to Jane Lew or Weston, but to look at it as a whole. All of Lewis County," said Ruth Straley, the mayor of Jane Lew.

Lewis County became a blueprint community in May.

"We are the first county selected in West Virginia. The reason we decided to go as a county is because we felt the whole county should be able to take advantage of the opportunities in the special financing and the special grants," said Agnes Queen, a commissioner for Lewis County.

Community leaders partner with FHLBank in Pittsburgh and the West Virginia Community Hub for a ten-year period to learn how to complete major community projects from the grant-writing process to the building phase.

"In June we will actually graduate from the [training phase] and call the community back together and let them know all that is happening and what is going to happen," said Queen.

The first project they want to complete is a trail project.

"We selected to work on trails. That seemed to be the one that was the most do-able for us as a group," said Straley.

She says there were other options, but leaders wanted to focus on something that would both improve the community and attract others into the county.

After they finish the trail project, they plan to move on to larger projects.

"We are looking at focusing on dilapidated structures throughout the county. We are also looking at rec centers, those types of things, and housing, affordable housing," said Queen.

Organizers also use this partnership to improve the community through smaller projects. Recently they revitalized the community playground in Ireland, WV.