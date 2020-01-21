LGBTQ issue creates divide in local church

The Methodist Church community is currently facing the choice of whether or not to allow those who identify as LGBTQ to become ordained ministers.

The United Methodist Church in Marion County is also in debate over the issue and has been divided in factions because of it.

According to church officials, the divide first began with this year's general conference, where the issue was scheduled to be the main topic for debate.

WDTV spoke to the United Methodist Church minister, D.D. Meighen, who says everything comes down to how you interpret the bible.

"It's dealing with interpretation and scripture in the bible as to how you come down on it. Those who are against it will quote one of two passages against homosexuality, 'man shall not lie with man'. But on the other hand there is a text that says 'be loved and let us love one another for love is of god,'" said Meighen.

He went on to say that the church has been in a similar situation.

Back in the 1860's, the church split over differing opinions on slavery.

Meighen only hopes history does not repeat itself.

