Large amount of drugs seized during a traffic stop, home search, Barrackville Police say

Barrackville Police say a large amount of drugs were seized during a traffic stop Sunday evening. Police then found more drugs, cash and a firearm during a search of the home.

According to a post on the Barrackville Police Department's Facebook page, officers were assisting West Virginia State Police on a traffic stop around 6 p.m.

A K-9 sniff was conducted, and police found marijuana, illegal THC cartridges and shatter in the car, according to the post.

Police searched the home and found more marijuana, illegal THC cartridges and shatter, along with a firearm, cash, and cocaine.