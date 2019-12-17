"Large and dangerous" dogs prohibited from running loose in Lewis County

What Lewis County commissioners call "large and vicious dogs" will no longer be permitted to run loose in the county.

The ordinance stems from property owners who have had one or several run-ins with these dogs escaping onto their property.

""So do I as a landowner have my rights, and my rights specify that I do not want stray, roaming dogs on my property," says landowner Dan Cantis, who spoke during the final reading.

According to commissioner president Agnes Queen, it is not a breed issue, but a constitutional one.

The Fourth Amendment of the United States Constitution outlines our rights to privacy. Because dogs are property, if they trespass onto private property, this amendment is violated.

The commissioners clarify that they are in no way "anti-pet."

"This is for animals that are repeat offenders that are vicious, that are terrorizing neighborhoods, attacking people and animals, says Queen.

"We love animals. We love pets, so we are not anti-pet, anti-dogs. We're not that at all. Just so we know that, but we are trying to protect the citizens of our community, their properties, and their pets as well."

Queen stated multiple times that the primary reason for this ordinance's passing is communal safety.

She also says that at least four other neighboring communities share concerns with dangerous dogs running loose.

There are not yet specifications on repercussions if what the commission deems a large and dangerous dog is caught running at large.