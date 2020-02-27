Largest student film festival visits WVU

The world's largest student film festival visited WVU on Wednesday to give students the opportunity to compete and create a short film.

Any student interested in producing a five minute film got to stop by the Campus Movie Fest event.

Students are given a week to complete their film, and were provided with everything they need to create it.

"We give them a Macbook with fully loaded with editing software, we give them GH3, GH5 cameras, microphones and all types of stuff that they need," the Campus Movie Fest Promotions Manager, Savannah West said. "It's all in a little backpack to take with them," she said.

West believes the program overall is a great opportunity for students to try out their future professions.

"We've gone from Atlanta all the way up to New York, opening the door for students and that's why this is important," West said. "We tell them show us what you got and we'll give you what you need."

On March 5, Campus Movie Fest will hold a premiere on campus of all the films WVU students made.

