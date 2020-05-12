Last day to register to vote in WVa primary is May 19

West Virginia residents who are eligible to vote have another week to register to vote in the primary.

The state’s primary election was moved to June 9, and Secretary of State Mac Warner said in a news release said voters should also make sure their registration information is correct, including new address for anyone who has moved.

Registration or checking current registration can be handled online at GoVoteWV.com.

For the primary this year, registered voters can vote in person during early voting or on Election Day at a polling location, or by absentee ballot. All registered voters are permitted to use an absentee mail-in ballot under the “other medical reason” excuse due to the coronavirus.

Anyone voting for the first time since registering in their county must include with their absentee ballot a government document with the voter’s name and address or the ballot must be made provisional.

The last day to register to vote in the primary is May 19. In-person voting begins May 27 and ends June 6. Election Day is June 9.