Lawmakers discuss House vote on latest coronavirus aid

Rep. Mike Conaway (R-TX) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Buddy Carter (R-GA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Mike Rogers (R-AL) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid part 1
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid part 2
Ben Cline (R-VA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-IL) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Dave Loebsack (D-IA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Dusty Johnson (R-SD) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Tom Rice (R-SC) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Austin Scott (R-GA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Ron Estes (R-KS) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Joe Cunningham (D-SC) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Chuck Fleischman (R-TN) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Bill Flores (R-TX) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Abby Finkenauer (D-IA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Neal Dunn (R-FL) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Marcia Fudge (D-OH) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
Rep. David Kustoff (R-TN) discusses House vote on latest coronavirus aid
By  | 
Updated: Fri 5:27 PM, Apr 24, 2020

WASHINGTON (GRAY DC/AP) -- U.S. House members came back to Capitol Hill Thursday to vote on the latest coronavirus aid package.

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., bottom left, speaks at a news conference in front of House Republican Conference chair Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Calif., Wednesday, April 22, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Speaker Nancy Pelosi has scuttled a move that would allow House members to cast their votes by proxy from afar, a move that comes after some Republicans had strenuously objected to the change, arguing instead that they should be in Washington to vote in person despite the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With a price tag of $483 billion, the package includes more funding for small businesses, hospitals and increased COVID-19 testing.

The Paycheck Protection Program, which ran out of money last week, would get an extra $310 billion.

The U.S. Senate passed the legislation by voice vote Tuesday.

House members were expected to also cast a vote on whether to allow voting by proxy, but Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif. called it off.

Gray DC speaks to lawmakers about the latest relief and how local communities will be impacted.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Read the original version of this article at www.graydc.com.

 