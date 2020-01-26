Lawmakers introduce new legislation in honor of Alex Miller

A bill was introduced in the West Virginia House of Delegates in honor of Alex Miller.

Filed on Thursday, House Bill 4497, would require automated external defibrillator's (AED) to be at any secondary school sporting event.

The National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute defines AEDs as a devise that restores a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart.

School sports personnel will have to be trained on how to use an AED.

Miller played football for Roane County High School who passed away in September after collapsing during a football game.