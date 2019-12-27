Lawmakers propose legislation to help reduce chemicals from drinking water

After the new year celebration, West Virginia lawmakers will meet to discuss legislation.

A topic being discussed is drinking water across the state.

If put in place, it would be the first state law to monitor dangerous chemical known as PFAS.

PFAS chemicals are man-made and can be found throughout the environment and in our bodies. These chemicals don't break down and can accumulate over time leading to several types of health effects.

The state of West Virginia has needed a change for years now.

A local from Preston County, Zebulon Lewis, is an example of the change that needs to happen. He says just over a year ago he stopped trusting his water at home.

"We noticed the water had an unpleasant odor to it," Lewis said. "Sweet tea didn't taste like sweet tea was supposed to taste," he said.

Lewis has found a way to avoid the problem.

"My wife sees her mother at least once a week, we take our empty jugs and she'll fill them up at her house where they have a well," he said.

For those who don't have access to a well, Culligan Water recommended that each household should install filtration to reduce the number of chemicals people come across through their drinking water.

"I don't blame the people in this area for this problem, it's something that's just born out of circumstance."

A circumstance that officials hope to fix in the upcoming year.

I spoke with delegate Evan Hansen of Monongalia county, who said this will be a way to collect data and understand if certain types of chemicals are reaching our drinking water.

"If so, we need to address that problem," Hansen said.