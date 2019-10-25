Lawmakers say social media app TikTok could threaten national security

The popular video app TikTok is facing backlash in the United States. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle say TikTok might pose a national security risk.

They're calling on intelligence agencies and regulators to take a close look to the company's ties to China.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Tom Cotton say the app might be used to spy on Americans.

The Beijing-based TikTok is one of the few Chinese-owned social media apps to gain popularity in the U.S.

It was downloaded 177 million times last quarter, second only to WhatsApp worldwide.

