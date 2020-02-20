Family of former WVU student hit by truck sues W.Va. DOH, WVU Board of Governors and contractors

The family of a former West Virginia University student hit by a truck on Monongahela Boulevard in 2018 are suing the West Virginia Division of Highways, WVU Board of Governors and contractors.

The family is being represented by Tiano O'Dell, PLLC, in Charleston.

Attorney Tony O'Dell said Loretta Blake's primary reason for bringing the claims is to prevent another family having endured the nightmare she and her daughter, Sara Queen, have lived with since Queen was hit.

The lawsuit against the Thrasher Group, Inc., Dennis Corporation, A. Morton Thomas & Associates, Inc. and Quality Counts, LLC were filed in the Monongalia County Circuit Court Wednesday afternoon.

A notice of claims was filed against the DOH and Board of Governors with the West Virginia Claims Commission. They cannot be sued in the circuit court because of governmental immunity, O'Dell said.

The lawsuit claims that in February and March 2008, the DOH hosted new "Highways for LIFE" workshop. One of the workshops drew representatives from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, representatives of WVU and others.

At the workshop, stakeholders, including the DOH and WVU, recognized the danger posed to pedestrians crossing Monongahela Boulevard, the lawsuit states. The stakeholders set goals and discussed plans for a new pedestrian bridge over the road.

WVU received a grant from the DOH as a part of the Federal highway Administration's Transportation Enhancement Program to be used for building the pedestrian bridge over Monongahela Boulevard to connect the Coliseum to the Evansdale Campus, according to the lawsuit.

The project was announced and awarded in Oct. 2008 with the name "WVU Coliseum Pedestrian Bridge."

In March 2009, WVU and the DOH entered into a written agreement for design and construction of the bridge.

In Aug. 2009, DOH authorized the project. However, WVU put the project on hold in Nov. 2009.

WVU contracted with the Thrasher Group, Inc. to "study, design, manage, oversee and subcontract on certain aspects of pedestrian bridge," the lawsuit claims. Dennis Corporations was subcontracted by the Thrasher Group on behalf of WVU to perform an assement of traffic patterns and traffic impact analysis associated with the project. They completed and issued its assement in a document titled, "WVU Evansdale Traffic Impact and Roadway Modifications Study" in May 2014.

Quality Counts, LLC, was subtracted by Thrasher Group, WVU Board of Governors and/or Dennis Corporations to perform various traffic counts for the major intersections located within and around the Evansdale Campus, according to the lawsuit. They conducted traffic counts in April 2012 and January 2014. The results were reported in Jan 2014 and incorporated in Dennis Corporations' "WVU Evansdale Traffic Impact and Roadway Modifications Study," along with Dennis' other traffic impact analysis.

The lawsuit claims A. Morton Thomas & Associates was subcontracted by Thrasher Group on Behalf of the Board of Governors to perform an assessment of traffic patterns and traffic impact associated with the project, among others. They completed and issued their assessment in a document "2016 WVU Evansdale Campus Traffic Study & Intersection Analysis" on June 9, 2016.

Thrasher Group recommended to WVU to construct a crosswalk between Monongahela Boulevard and Evansdale Drive instead of building a pedestrain bridge, according to the lawsuit.

On Sept. 2, 2010, DOH officials called a representative of WVU to discuss alternate plans for the grant funds. The lawsuit claims WVU responded and provided DOH with alternative project proposals that the Thrasher Group recommended.

In Dec. 2011, WVU and the DOH entered into a Supplemental Agreement for the WVU Coliseum Pedestrian Bridge, provided that WVU as "sponsor" of the project, requested a change in the scope of the work.

In Dec. 2015, the DOH and WVU entered into a second supplemental agreement to change the name of the project from "WVU Coliseum Pedestrian Bridge" project to "WVU Evansdale Pedestrian Improvements" project, the lawsuit states. It was similar to the agreement entered in Dec. 2011.

A crosswalk was completed in Dec. 2016, and the final invoice from WVU for reimbursement of grant funds was received by the DOH in May 2017, according to the lawsuit. The project was completed on July 10, 2017.

On Feb. 20, 2018, Queen was crossing Monongahela Boulevard to go to class when she was hit by a white pickup truck. The truck ran a red light when the passenger side mirror hit Queen in the head while she was in the crosswalk, causing massive skull and brain injuries, as well as other injuries.

The lawsuit accuses the defendants of negligence.

"This a public safety issue for anyone who sends their kids to WVU and for anyone who attends games at the WVU Coliseum," O'Dell said "It is going to happen again given the number of pedestrians and cars in this area."

You can find the claims in the "Related Documents" tab (right on desktop, below on mobile).