Lawyer: Chelsea Manning attempts suicide in Va. jail

Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning speaks with reporters, after arriving at the federal courthouse in Alexandria, Va., Thursday, May 16, 2019. Manning spoke about the federal court’s continued attempts to compel her to testify in front of a grand jury. (Source: AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Updated: Wed 8:14 PM, Mar 11, 2020

WASHINGTON (AP) - A lawyer for Chelsea Manning says the former intelligence analyst tried to take her own life Wednesday, but was transported to a hospital where she is recovering.

Manning has been in jail since May for refusing to testify before a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks.

She was scheduled to appear in court in Alexandria, Virginia, on Friday for a hearing on a motion to terminate the civil contempt sanctions stemming from that refusal.

Manning served seven years in a military prison for leaking a trove of documents to WikiLeaks before President Barack Obama commuted the remainder of her 35-year sentence in 2017.

