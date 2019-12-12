LeBlanc steps down as WVU men's soccer coach

West Virginia University men's soccer coach Marlon LeBlanc has resigned from his position effective Dec. 30, according to a press release from WVU athletics.

"I want to thank Marlon for leading our men's soccer program for the past 14 years," WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said. "He took over a team when it was going through some tough times and guided it back to being a competitive program that performed well in the classroom and the community. We appreciate his work ethic and his accomplishments at West Virginia University."

LeBlanc compiled a record of 138-100-34 in his 14 season, according to the release. He led the Mountaineers to a 10-9-2 mark in 2019, the Mid-Atlantic Conference Tournament championship and the NCAA Tournament Second Round/

LeBlanc steered WVU to the NCAA Tournament six times during his tenure and earned three conference coach of the year honors during his time at WVU, according to WVU Athletics.

A national search for his replacement will begin immediately, Lyons said.