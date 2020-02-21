Leaders continue to push for broadband expansion despite potential Frontier Communications bankrupcy

State leaders continue pushing for expanded broadband access.

The Micrologic towers installation began in late 2018.

"We are fighting the maps to get them corrected," said Senator Joe Manchin during a town hall in Huntington Saturday.

As reports of Frontier Communications staff planing to file for bankruptcy emerge. House delegates pass House Bill 4026 Thursday, a bill aimed at speeding up broadband expansion by shortening how long broadband projects take for approval. In our area, leaders quickly expand their own infrastructure.

"The towers go up pretty quick. It is usually a three-week process," said Emiel Butch, president of Micrologic Communications.

In December, 5 News brought you the story of the USDA grant enabling local leaders to partner with Micrologic to build broadband towers throughout rural counties.

"A lot of those people where we are building these towers either had dial-up or nothing," said Butch.

Micrologic staff constructed six towers, but faced poor conditions late in the year.

"We did quite a bit of work before the winter slowed us down," said Butch.

He says the weather has cleared. Workers already constructed two towers within the past few weeks.

"We have eight scheduled right now, then there is another eight past that, that will finish it up," said Butch.

Outside of the grant, Micrologic staff also work with county staff that were less fortunate.

"Grant County applied for a grant, but they were denied, but we still put up towers there. We still have a plan to expand in that county," said Butch.