Leer Mine staff donate Christmas presents to Hospice care

"Basically the miners donate a portion of their paycheck that goes to a charitable organization. Luckily, they chose us, to do the holiday bags for our hospice patients." said Courtney Callen, an Amedisys employee.

Leer Mine staff took portions of their paychecks to pay for the gift bags.

In each of these bags, blankets, socks, sweets and a movie.

Over 120 bags were donated.

"I think we are down to about fifty or so that still need to go out," said Callen.

The partnership began through a member of both organizations.

"One of our volunteers, Cheryl Weaver, she is an employee over there, so she helped coordinate this," said Callen.

The bags bring cheer on some patient's final Christmas.

"There has been a lot of outpouring. They have called in, they have told the nurses how appreciative they are of it, so they are just really grateful for it," said Callen.

Leer Mine staff declined interviews saying they do not want to make the donations about themselves. But Amedisys staff say they hope this becomes a holiday tradition.

"I am hoping again we could partner with them next year to do this again," said Callen.