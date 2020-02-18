Levy is one step closer to passage

Tuesday evening Lewis County Board of Education members canvassed the levy election ballots. This means they made sure that the number of ballots cast match the number of signatures the members have recorded.

"We do thank the voters for passing the levy. We're very grateful of that. We'll make sure as a board that their tax money is spent wisely," says the board's vice president Mike Holden.

Although on Feb. 8 the levy passed by 67.7%, the votes are not certified yet.

"They're unofficial totals right now and 48 hours is the amount of time someone can ask for a recount of the election. After that point, the votes will be certified, and they'll be official totals," Lewis County clerk Cynthia Rowan.

Provisional ballots were also added to the total tonight.

"A provisional ballot is possibly a poll worker who worked outside of their precinct ... someone who went to their new precinct to vote," says Rowan.

The levy is almost $3 million dollars. It's funding includes free lunches for students and free admission to sporting events for veterans and senior citizens.

"I think that the students will definitely benefit from it. That's our job ... to see that the tax money goes where it's supposed to, and that's what the voters expect," says Holden.

Holden also says the levy will not raise taxes.

Board members say the votes will most likely be certified at the board meeting on Monday.