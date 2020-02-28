Lewis Co. schools warn of potential phone scam

Several parents have received phone calls from someone who says they are with the Lewis County school system, according to a press release sent out by Dr. Robin Lewis, the school superintendent.

The caller knew the parent's name, how many children they have, as well as their home address.

The person says they received information from a child database and want to schedule an appointment to drop some kind of kit off to their home. Lewis county schools warned parents that they have not shared information with this caller, that they are not associated with the schools and that it is likely a scam.

Parents should use caution with any suspicious phone calls.