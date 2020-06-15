Lewis County Commission canvas election results

The ballots have been cast and the winners of Tuesday's primary election have been decided, but that is not the end of the election process.

The canvas began at 9 a.m. in the Lewis County Courthouse.

""We run everything through a machine so we want to make sure the number that comes out of the machine is the same number that comes out of the hand count," said Rod Wyman, the president of the Lewis County Commission.

Lewis County Commissioners opened the courthouse doors to the public during their state election canvas. Commissioner Agnes Queen streamed the canvas on Facebook Live throughout the day. She showed viewers how ballots were stored and how they are counted.

"What we did today was ran the ballots through a machine, then hand counted them to make sure they lined up," said Wyman.

Commissioners traditionally choose one precinct at random to hand count. This year they drew Precinct 14. Prior to Monday's canvas, election staff launched an investigation into Precinct 23 after they found the number of signatures did not match the number of ballots. Commissioners hand counted Precinct 14, 23 and 24 during Monday's canvas.

"By hand count I mean we are going through each vote to make sure it aligns with the computer," said Wyman.

The results of today's canvas will be reported to the Secretary of State's office as the official final numbers of the county's election. No changes in winners is expected.