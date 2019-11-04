Lewis County Grand Jury returns 18 indictments for November 2019 term

The Lewis County Grand Jury returned 18 indictments Monday for the November 2019 term.

According to the Lewis County Prosecuting Attorney's office, those indicted should report to the Lewis County Judicial Annex Circuit Courtroom at 9 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8.

Indictments include:

Joshua Sims- indicted on two counts of child abuse resulting in injury, one count of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury and one count of third offense domestic battery

Amie Smith- indicted on two counts of gross neglect of a child creating a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury.

Ronnie Simons- indicted on one count of murder and two counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

The full list of indictments is attached to the right of this article.