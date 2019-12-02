5 LCHS students sent to hospital after taking prescription medication

Five Lewis County High School students were taken to the hospital after a student brought in prescription medication and distributed it to other students Monday.

According to Lewis County High School Central Office Administrator Chris Derico, the five students had an adverse reaction to the medication.

Derico says the students taken to the hospital will be OK.

There is an investigation, and there will be discipline at some point, Derico said.

"The high school administration team has it under control," Derico says. "They are aware of the student that brought it to school and distributed it.

"It was redistributed a couple of times," Derico said.

Derico say they were trying to take care of the students' physical needs, then take care of the investigation.

The school cannot verify what the medication was at this time, according to Derico.

Derico says they know the five students took the medication and are unaware if more students took it.

Derico says that they have communicated to all families of the situation, and to be aware of any signs or symptoms.