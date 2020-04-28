Lewis County High School releases graduation plans for Class of 2020

Lewis County High School announced graduation plans for the Class of 2020.

"Although we will not be able to come together as a class, we want each of you to have the opportunity to walk across the graduation stage to celebrate the milestone of years of educational success," officials say in a news release. "This year's graduation will be uniquely designed to ensure the safety and well-being of each student."

According to Lewis County High School, every graduate will receive a time and day to come to Lewis County High School's gymnasium to walk across the stage. They will begin ceremonies on Thursday, May 14 and continue through Friday, May 22. Time slots will be for 10-15 minute intervals.

Each graduate will be able to bring up to four guests. Officials say guests will have to follow specific guidelines.

According to high school officials, one guest can be selected to present the student with their diploma on the stage.

A professional photographer will be taking pictures.

A professional videographer will also be recording each days' events, officials said. The footage will be compiled, and the entire Class of 2020 Graduation Ceremony will be released for viewing on social media. Students will also receive a recording of the ceremony.

Officials say each student graduating will receive a letter in the mail that will give specific instructions.