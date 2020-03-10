Lewis County Residents Help Donate To Tennessee Relief Efforts

A group of Lewis County residents stepped in to help the victims of the recent tornadoes that ravaged Tennessee.

They stuffed a trailer full of supplies along US-33 in Weston Monday afternoon.

"So Minutemen Collaborate, they reached out to the community, and they said they needed supplies for disaster relief down in Tennessee," says Joe Starett, owner of the Mountaineer RV and Outdoor Center, which hosted the supply drive, "and boy did the community respond."

Additionally, the trailer was accepting donations outside of the Weston Walmart on Sunday. However, Monday was the last day for the supply drive.

The trailer left for Tennessee earlier this evening.