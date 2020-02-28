Lewis County Schools alerts parents of phone scam

Lewis County School officials are warning parents of a phone scam going around.

According to a post on the Lewis County School's Facebook page, parents have received a phone call from a person claiming to be associated with the school system.

The person knew the parents name, how many children they had and their home address, officials said. The person claimed they got the information from a child database and want to schedule an appointment to drop off some sort of kit to their home.

"Please be assured Lewis County Schools has not shared any information with this entity, and this appears to be a scam, this individual(s) is not associated with our school district," the post says.

Officials are advising parents and the community to exercise caution with any suspicious calls, and to contact authorities with any suspicious activity.