Lewis County Commission votes in favor to become a second amendment sanctuary

LEWIS COUNTY, W.Va. (WDTV)-- The Lewis County Commission approved a resolution making Lewis County a second amendment sanctuary.
Attending Commissioners Agnes Queen and Commission President Rod Wyman voted unanimously in favor of the resolution at Tuesday's commission meeting.
No one spoke against the resolution during the meeting, and it was passed without deliberation.
Other West Virginia counties have passed similar resolutions. The ordinances prohibit the enforcement of certain gun control measures that some say violate their second amendment.