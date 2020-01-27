Lewis County bus drivers congregate to address pay grievances

Lewis County bus drivers made their presence known at board of education meeting, so much they had bring in more chairs.

The came to address an issue which surrounds a policy that drivers say declares them 30-hour-per-week workers which affects their pay.

According to the drivers, they are six hour workers, but the board contests and pays them as if they were eight. The discrepancy is that of hours.

One driver, Terry Sprouse, says the debate has been going on since 2005.

"We've been fighting this for years. They're saying we're eight hour employees. Our policy clearly states we're six hour employees because of state code 1884-8, and we've never been 8 hour employees. We don't get paid for eight hours a day," says Sprouse.

The board will vote on the issue on February 10th the latest.

"The other committees will meet Wednesday, then we have a big committee meeting on the third, and then after that we can do it," says board member Dr. Robin Lewis.

Other drivers like Robin Smith also voiced their opinions.

"How would it be an increase if they'r entitled to that pay? It's not an increase. It's an hourly rate," says fellow driver Robert Smith.

Until then though, drivers say they will continue to fight for the six hour pay.