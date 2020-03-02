Lewis County elementary school starts viral trend with Facebook bedtime stories

For the past school year, every week, one staff member at Peterson Central elementary takes some time out of their day to read and record "a bedtime story".

These nighttime narratives are then posted each week to the school's Facebook page, and have been wildly popular-getting over a thousand views.

But the goal of these special stories isn't to get more Facebook likes.

"Giving them the companionship and the support, letting them know that teachers are caring for them not just when they're here at school but when they go home as well,"

Brandon Carder, a third grade teacher, says this support is more important than ever as the home lives of his students change.

"Last year in my classroom I had 60% of my kids raised my grandparents," Carder said "When people are being pulled in so many different ways- maybe they don't have the time or are working an evening job- this is a way for once a week to give their kids that read aloud experience,"

Other teachers have noticed this trend as well.

"We have many kids that do not have anyone at home to read to them at nighttime, or don't even have books at home," said 3rd grade teacher Liz Garton "So this way, most kids do have internet access so they can get online at night and see their teacher read them a story and tell them goodnight..And know that we love them,"

But the program features a wide range of readers.

"It's not just the teachers," Carder said "It's been principals, teachers, janitors, lunch ladies, everyone has been involved and it's been a great experience to have here at Peterson,"

And other schools take notice, with Doddridge county educators starting up their own nighttime stories.

While it may seem simple, a story can make a big difference in the life of a student.

"We just want them to feel safe and secure and know that they're loved,"