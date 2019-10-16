Lewis County man accused of sexually abusing daughter in 2018

A Lewis County man was arrested after he allegedly sexually abused his daughter when she was 1-year-old from May to October 2018.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers interviewed Daytona McClain of Horner, West Virginia, regarding a sexual abuse allegation.

McClain told troopers that while at his apartment in Clarksburg, he inappropriately touched his 1-year-old daughter.

Troopers say the investigation started when someone reported to them that McClain told them during a phone conversation that he inappropriately touched the child while he masturbated.

Troopers obtained a warrant for McClain's arrest.

McClain has been charged with sexual abuse by a parent or guardian. He is currently being held at Central regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.