Lewis County man arrested after multi-county pursuit

A Jane Lew man was arrested after a multi-county pursuit Wednesday, troopers said.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers were traveling on Route 33 in Lewis County when a person flagged them down. The person advised them of a hit and run.

Troopers say they noticed a white car with damages. They pursued the car.

The pursuit continued into Doddridge County, troopers said. The car went through a stop sign at the intersection of Indian Fork Road and Meathouse Fork Road.

The car stopped on Meathouse Fork Road, according to court documents.

The driver, Jared Shaver, 19, was taken into custody.

The car was registered to someone else, who wasn't at the scene, troopers said.

Shaver has been charged with fleeing with reckless indifference. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail.