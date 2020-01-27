Lewis County man arrested after punching and strangling woman, deputies say

A Weston man was arrested after he punched and strangled a woman, according to deputies.

Deputies responded to a domestic violence call on McCall Road on Jan. 18.

Deputies say they arrived on scene and talked to a woman. The woman said Steven Casto punched her several times in the face.

Casto then placed his hands around the victim's throat and began choking her, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies say they victim had fingernail marks on her neck and what appeared to be swelling above her left eye.

Deputies got a warrant for Casto's arrest.

Casto has been charged with strangulation. He is being held at Central Regional Jail.