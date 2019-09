A man in Lewis County has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury after allegedly giving a child a black eye.

Police say Scott Tenney, from Weston, hit the child in the eye causing the black eye.

A statement from Tenney says he was mad at the child for fighting with his sister.

He says he went to slap him in the mouth and the upper part of his hand hit the child’s eye.

Tenney has been charged with child abuse resulting in injury.