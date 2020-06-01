Lewis County man charged with kidnapping, robbery in Harrison County

A Lewis County man was arrested after Harrison County deputies say he forced a man into the trunk of his car, then stole the car.

Douglas Freeman Jr., 18, has been charged with kidnapping and robbery.

The criminal complaint states on March 29, deputies responded to the Raccoon Run Road area for a robbery in progress.

The victim told deputies Freeman stole his car, a blue 2008 Subaru Legacy.

According to court documents, the victim gave Freeman a ride to Clarksburg to visit with some friends. On their way back to the Salem area, Freeman pulled out a knife and instructed the victim to take Raccoon Run Road.

The victim said he drove on the road for an unknown distance out of fear.

Once they were in a secluded area, Freeman ordered the victim out of the car and forced him into the trunk of the car, deputies say.

Deputies said the victim was able to use the emergency trunk leaver to get out and escape.

At that time, the victim called 911.

While the victim was on the phone with the 911 operator, he said Freeman returned with the car, according to court documents. Freeman told the victim he better not be on the phone with police and punched him.

Freeman drove the car back down Raccoon Run Road away from Route 50.

On March 30, deputies got in contact with Salem East Gate LLC, where the victim purchased the car, to get the vehicle's information and enter it into NCIC.

Deputies say a Lewis County deputy found the stolen car crashed the same night of the incident. The deputy said that during his investigation, he found Freeman was drive the car at the time it crashed.

Deputies obtained a warrant for Freeman's arrest.

Freeman is being held at Central Regional Jail.