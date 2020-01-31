Lewis County man sentenced for selling meth in Marshall County

A Weston man was sentenced Thursday to 2 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine in Marshall County in Feb. 2019, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell said.

Shawn Hunt, 27, pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine in December, Powell said. Hunt admitted to selling methamphetamine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Danae DeMasi-Lemon prosecuted Hunt's case. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Moundsville Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Preston Bailey presided.