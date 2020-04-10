Lewis County records 2nd positive case of COVID-19; first patient fully recovers

Lewis County health officials reported a second positive case of COVID-19 Friday.

According to a news release from the Lewis County Health Department, the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in the county has fully recovered.

"It is expected that cases will continue to rise in the area," Lewis County health officials said. "The best way to prevent or limit the spread of the virus is to reduce your exposure opportunities."

The Lewis County Health Department will not be releasing any demographical information about the second patient to protect their privacy.