Lewis county officials stepping up security at local schools

"Time's change and its a needed asset right now."

Lewis county officials are gearing up with new technology and equipment to make sure students and staff feel as safe as possible.

Lewis county officials are gearing up with new technology and equipment to make sure students and staff feel as safe as possible. The equipment is also more convenient for first responders, PRO-officers and officials as well.

"With the camera systems were putting in with the federal grant with Upshur county to where every school is getting upgraded camera systems,"said Sgt. Michael Cayton with the Lewis county Sheriff Department.

Along with the new camera systems, officials are able to look at each location in the schools with the tap of a finger ..

"We have access of what we need for," Sgt. Cayton said. "All principals have all access to view incidents in the school with what happened."

Sgt. Michael Cayton with the Lewis county sheriffs department says the new system provides added security and is better quality compared to the schools old camera system.

"Its gives pro-officers and administrators with the board unlimited access for what we want to use it for ourselves," Sgt. Cayton said.

Along with the new camera system, Sgt. Cayton says officials applied for a grant to receive new security doors for all Lewis county schools.

"It goes along with the scan systems for the schools its supposed to upgrade all of our scan in process," Sgt. Cayton said.

Sgt. Cayton says that due to nationwide threats to schools, Cayton says the upgrades are much needed.

"It's not just high schools and middle schools, like sandy hook, small school like that even elementary schools we need it for every school."

Sgt. Cayton says the new equipment will make it easier for dispatchers, school officials and officers to work together in a more convenient way to protect students and ensure the community that all of the children are safe.

Cayton hopes to see the security doors installed by next year.