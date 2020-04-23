Lewisburg native to serve as 67th WVU Mountaineer

Lewisburg native and Honors College sophomore Colson Glover will start his year as the 67th West Virginia University Mountaineer Friday, April 24, 2020.

Glover, a third-generation WVU student, was named the Mountaineer for 2020-21 season March 7 at the WVU Men's basketball game, according to a news release from WVU.

It was Glover's dream to represent WVU and the state of West Virginia as the Mountaineer Mascot.

Glover is pursuing a bachelor's degree in neuroscience and plans to enroll in WVU's School of Medicine after graduating, according to WVU. He is an undergraduate researcher in the School of Medicine, a tutor for the Department of Biology and the Office of Intercollegiate Athletics and is involved with the WVU Pre-Med Club.

The new Mountaineer also volunteers on behalf of WVU Medicine Children's and the WVU Core Arboretum.

While a student at Greenbrier East High School, Glover was a member of student government, where he was the student body president his senior year. He was inducted into the National Honor Society, was honored academically for graduating in the top 2 percent of his class and played on the Greenbrier East Spartan baseball team.

Glover's hobbies and special interests include hunting, fishing and enjoying the wild and wonderful outdoors of West Virginia, according to WVU.

Glover hopes to meet many fellow Mountaineers across the Mountain State, and to visit WVU alumni clubs across the country. He wants to share Mountaineer pride as an ambassador for Mountaineers everywhere.

WVU officials say an official "Passing of the Rifle Ceremony" will be held at a later date to recognize Timmy Eads, 2019-20 Mountaineer, as he passes on the rifle and responsibilities to Glover.

Due to WVU's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Glover will not make in-person appearances until WVU is able to participate in special events and activities, according to WVU officials. However, the new Mountaineer and alternate Mountaineer Brooke Ashby, a junior from Mannington, are available for virtual appearances.