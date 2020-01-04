Liberty listens: kids read stories to a therapy dog

The Bridgeport Library had a special guest make an appearance for local children in the area on Saturday afternoon.

Liberty, a Mountaineer Therapy dog, got to meet many new faces while listening to different stories being read to him.

This program allowed children to practice and develop their reading skills.

An official from the Mountaineer therapy dog group, Michele Marshall, said it's also a great way ease stressful situations.

"I just think we live in a very stressed out world and there's nothing better than giving a dog a hug and a pat and just visiting with the dog."

The Mountaineer Therapy Dog group makes visits to local libraries, hospitals, colleges, and much more. To find out where they will be next, check oout the Mountaineer Therapy Dogs Facebook page.