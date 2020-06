106.3 The River hold full day of interviews with Make-A-Wish families and supporters.

On June 18, Light Up a Child's Life broadcasts live from the patio at Mario's Restaurant with stories about wish kids, upcoming events and ways to make more wishes come true.

The event will also be on the Make-A-Wish Greater PA and West Virginia Facebook page.

Donations are accepted on their website. Proceeds benefit local children battling critical illnesses.