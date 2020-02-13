Limbaugh draws bipartisan condemnation for Buttigieg remarks

Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh is drawing bipartisan criticism for saying the country won’t elect openly gay Democrat Pete Buttigieg because it’s not ready for a president who ‘loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage."

Rush Limbaugh is a Trump ally and made the remarks Wednesday on his nationally syndicated radio show. (Source: Pool, The Rush Limbaugh Show, CNN)

"They’re sitting there and they’re looking at Mayor Pete. 37-year-old gay guy, Mayor of South Bend, loves to kiss his husband on the debate stage. And they’re saying, okay, how is this -- a 37-year-old gay guy kissing his husband on stage next to Mr. Man, Donald Trump. What’s going to happen there? And they got to be looking at that. And they’ve got to be saying, that despite all the great progress and despite all the great wokeness, and despite all the great ground that’s been covered, America still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage president. They have to be saying this, don’t they? Now, there may be some Democrats who think that is the ticket. There may be some Democrats who think that’s exactly what we need to do. Get a gay guy kissing his husband on stage, ram it down Trump’s throat, and beat him in the general election. Really. Having fun envisioning that."

Buttigieg has finished near the top in Democrats’ first two presidential contests in Iowa and New Hampshire.

Fellow Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden says Buttigieg has honor and courage.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham says he doesn’t think a candidate’s sexual orientation would hurt his or her chances.

