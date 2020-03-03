Lincoln H.S. becomes a 'Safe Heart ' School

Lincoln High School is the first school in the state to receive a Heart Safe School Certification.

This means school personnel are trained to handle cardiac emergencies at a moment's notice. The school is also equipped with a defibrillator.

The certification comes from an nationwide organization known as Project ADAM which chapters in 20 states.

Project ADAM in West Virginia is led by the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

State coordinators from the West Virginia Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics presented the certificate.

"They are ready. They're prepared; they're practiced, and they're ready to roll." says the chapter's medical doctor, John R. Phillips, MD, on the Lincoln High School faculty and staff.

"I'm proud to present this to you. I'm so happy we've brought this to this state, and we will bring it further to this county and to other counties."

Harrison County Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Manchin and Lincoln High School faculty and staff members were also in attendance.