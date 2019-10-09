UPDATE: Officials sweep lockers as Lincoln High School is still on lockdown

UPDATE 10/09/19 @ 11:03 a.m.

Lincoln High School is still on a lock down, according to the Harrison County Sheriff's Department. Authorities on scene are sweeping the lockers

We have a reporter on scene.

Lincoln High School is under a precautionary code yellow, according to the Harrison County Board of Education.

The board of education says the school was put on a precautionary lock down Wednesday morning, meaning no one can enter or leave the school.

Students are safe, according to the board of education. An automated message was sent out to all parents.

There is a heavy police presence, according to Harrison County 911 officials.

