Lions Club hold third annual Car Show and chicken barbecue

Vintage cars lined the parking lot of the West Milford Community Center for the third annual Lion's Club Car Show and Chicken Barbecue.

Hosted by the West Milford Lion's Club, people from around the area were invited to take a peek at the vehicles, chow down on a grilled chicken dinner, and talk with like-minded folks about the all-wheel drive beauties on display.

The money raised from the event will be given to the Lion's Club, but the club will pass the money raised off to a charity of their choice.

President of the West Milford Lion's Club and mayor of West Milford, Todd Somers said they like to have a strong presence in their community and donating their earnings is the club's way of showing support.

"We give all the money right back to the community, anything we get, we give right back." Sumers told us at the event, "We don't want to keep any of it, want to serve this community in the best way we can," he added.

The Lion's Club is already planning to hold another car show next year and Somers said they are always accepting new members to the Lion's Club.